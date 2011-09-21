Bill O'Reilly Is Going To Quit His Show If Obama Raises Taxes

On his show last night Bill O’Reilly revealed that if Obama followed through on his promise to raise taxes on the rich O’Reilly would quit his Fox show.



“If you tax achievement, some of the achievers are going to pack it in…My corporations employ scores of people. They depend on me to do what I do so they can make a nice salary. If Barack Obama begins taxing me more than 50%, which is very possible, I don’t know how much longer I’m going to do this. I like my job but there comes a point when taxation becomes oppressive. Is the country really entitled to half a person’s income?”

It’s not clear how this is supposed to scare Obama away from his decision, but one imagines the prospect must be rather scary to O’Reilly….the other day he told the Daily Beast “I have more power than anybody other than the president…”

video.foxnews.com

