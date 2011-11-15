Desperate Obama Campaign Secretly Asking Bill Clinton How To Get Reelected

How the tables have turned.



One year out from the election the Obama team is apparently worried enough about their chances at reelection that the President’s top advisors secretly met with former President Bill Clinton in Harlem last week to seek out his advice.

Joe Conason at the National Memo reports that the two hour-plus meeting, which included chief advisor David Axelrod, resulted in “Clinton peppering the Obama operatives with dozens of probing questions and specific suggestions, not only concerning their strategy and message but how to handle the leading Republican candidates, too. Economic conditions and how to address them dominated the discussion.”

Tellingly, considering how well Clinton pulled it off in 1996, “what most interested the Obama team were Clinton’s insights on heartland voting blocs that remain in the political middle: Not the Republican-leaning independents who always end up voting for the GOP nominee, but the truly uncommitted who largely ended up supporting Obama in 2008.”

Expect to see and hear a lot from Clinton in the coming year.

