HEY OBAMA, If You Think America Does It Big...

Last night Obama’s most rousing moment was his line about big things:



“We do big things. From the earliest days of our founding, America has been the story of ordinary people who dare to dream. That’s how we win the future… We do big things.”

Big things like the Golden Gate Bridge and the Hoover Dam? Sorry, but those things happened last century.

