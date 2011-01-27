HEY OBAMA, If You Think America Does It Big...

Gus Lubin
image

Last night Obama’s most rousing moment was his line about big things:

“We do big things. From the earliest days of our founding, America has been the story of ordinary people who dare to dream. That’s how we win the future… We do big things.”

Big things like the Golden Gate Bridge and the Hoover Dam? Sorry, but those things happened last century.

THE WORLD'S TALLEST BUILDING -- In Dubai

This is the Burj Khalifa.

See the 20 tallest buildings of 2020 >

THE WORLD'S LARGEST HYDROELECTRIC DAM -- in China

This is the Three Gorges Dam.

17 Earthshaking Facts About The Three Gorges Damn And China's Next Even Bigger Water Project >

THE WORLD'S FASTEST TRAIN -- in China

Amazing Photos Of The Chinese Trains Making America Look Foolish Right Now >

THE WORLD'S BIGGEST SHIP -- in Denmark

Danish.

THE LARGEST OFFSHORE WIND FARM -- in the UK

This is the Thanet Offshore Wind Project.

Don't Miss: Wine-Sipping Hypocrites Want Renewable Energy As Long As It Doesn't Wreck The View (CAPE WIND)

THE LONGEST SUSPENSION BRIDGE -- in Japan

The Akashi Bridge is 2,332 feet longer than the Golden Gate.

THE WORLD'S LARGEST CASINO -- in China

The Venetian Macau is 206,000 sq ft bigger than Foxwoods.

Learn more about Macau, the world's biggest gambling centre >

THE WORLD'S BIGGEST PORT -- in China

This is the Yangshan Port in Shanghai, which leads the world in cargo tonnage.

THE WORLD'S LONGEST TUNNEL -- under construction in Europe

This is the Brenner Base Tunnel between Germany and Italy, which will be completed in 2025.

THE WORLD'S LARGEST CANAL -- in China

This 1,103-mile artificial river runs from Beijing to Hangzhou.

THE WORLD'S LARGEST CANYON -- in China

This is the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon, which is longer and deeper than the Grand Canyon.

THE WORLD'S BIGGEST STADIUM -- in North Korea

This is the Rungrado May Day Stadium, which holds 150,000.

THE WORLD'S LARGEST SHOPPING MALL -- in China

This is the Golden Resources Mall. We're not counting the gargantuan South China Mall which is mostly unoccupied

See the 11 Most Incredible Shopping Malls In The World >

THE WORLD'S FASTEST ROLLERCOASTER -- in Dubai

This is Ferrari World in Dubai.

See pictures of this SICK rollercoaster >

THE WORLD'S LARGEST NUCLEAR POWER PLANT -- in Japan

This is the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Japan.

THE WORLD'S BIGGEST FIREWORKS DISPLAY -- in Portugal

The record for the largest firework display consisted of 66,326 fireworks and was achieved by Macedo'S Pirotecnia Lda. in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, on 31 December 2006.

THE WORLD'S LONGEST SANDWICH -- in Dubai

The frequently challenged record was set on October 7 with a 2.667kms sandwich in Dubai.

THE WORLD'S LARGEST aeroplane -- in Russia

The 628,315 lb Antonov An-225 was built as part of the Soviet space program.

THE WORLD'S BIGGEST HOSPITAL -- in India

This is Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

THE LARGEST MOVIE SCREEN -- in Australia

This is iMAX Sydney.

THE WORLD'S LARGEST DEMOCRACY -- in India

See 15 Facts About India That Will Blow Your Mind >

This trend is just getting worse...

This Is What The World Is Going To Look Like In 2050 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.