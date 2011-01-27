HEY OBAMA, If You Think America Does It Big...

Last night Obama’s most rousing moment was his line about big things:
“We do big things. From the earliest days of our founding, America has been the story of ordinary people who dare to dream. That’s how we win the future… We do big things.”
Big things like the Golden Gate Bridge and the Hoover Dam? Sorry, but those things happened last century.
This is the Three Gorges Dam.
This is the Thanet Offshore Wind Project.
The Venetian Macau is 206,000 sq ft bigger than Foxwoods.
This is the Golden Resources Mall. We're not counting the gargantuan South China Mall which is mostly unoccupied
The record for the largest firework display consisted of 66,326 fireworks and was achieved by Macedo'S Pirotecnia Lda. in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, on 31 December 2006.
