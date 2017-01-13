38 pictures of the incredible bromance between US president Obama and vice president Biden

On August 23, 2008, then senator Barack Obama introduced senator Joseph R. Biden Jr. as his running mate for the 2008 presidential election.

On Election Day, more than 69.4 million Americans voted for Obama to become the 44th president of the US — and the first African-American to hold the position.

It’s been more than eight years since. And on Obama’s last birthday in office, Biden delivered him a birthday message that called Obama a “best friend forever”.

As their time in office nears a close, here are 44 images of their time as America’s president and vice president:

Obama and Biden walk to the motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House for departure en route to the US Capitol for a St. Patrick's Day lunch.

White House Photo

Biden and Obama look at an app on an iPhone in the Outer Oval Office.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama has lunch with Biden on the Oval Office patio on June 28, 2012.

White House Photo

Obama, with Biden, conducts a conference call with Rob Nabors, deputy chief of staff for policy, and senate majority leader Harry Reid to discuss the federal-government shutdown and debt ceiling.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama talks with Biden and chief of staff Jack Lew in the Oval Office on July 26, 2012.

White House Photo

Obama and Biden pose in the Blue Room of the White House on May 10, 2010.

White House Photo

Obama and Biden head toward the Oval Office private dining room for lunch on May 4, 2011.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama hugs Biden after delivering the eulogy in honour of Biden's son, former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden.

White House Photo

Obama and Biden walk around the South Lawn of the White House on July 24, 2011.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama embraces Biden in the Oval Office after a meeting on the budget on April 8, 2011.

White House Photo

The Obamas joke with the Bidens in the Blue Room of the White House before the National Governors Association Dinner.

White House Photo

Obama and Biden wait for their lunch during an unannounced visit to Ray's Hell Burger in Arlington, Virginia.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden participate in a 'Let's Move!' video taping on the Colonnade of the White House on February 21, 2014.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden share a laugh in the Oval Office.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama smiles at Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office.

White House Photo

Obama and Biden practice their putting on the White House putting green on April 24, 2009.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama, Biden, and Claire Duncan, daughter of then education secretary Arne Duncan, watch a tennis match at Camp David, Maryland, on October 3, 2010.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama walks with Biden along the Colonnade.

White House/Pete Souza

Biden arrives for a meeting with Obama, then secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and then national security adviser Tom Donilon in the Oval Office on July 18, 2012.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden shake hands in the Oval Office following a phone call with house speaker John Boehner securing a bipartisan deal to reduce the nation's deficit and avoid default.

White House Photo

Obama jokes with Biden in the Oval Office on December 21, 2010.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama walks across the tarmac with vice president Joe Biden before departing from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama jokes with Biden backstage before the STOCK Act signing event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium on April 4, 2012.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden react during a lighter moment at the daily economic briefing in the Oval Office on July 30, 2009.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden high-five after watching Sasha Obama and Maisy Biden, the vice president's granddaughter, play in a basketball game in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on February 27, 2010.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden walk back to the Oval Office after putting on the White House putting green on April 24, 2009.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden share a laugh in the Oval Office on July 21, 2014.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden walk arm in arm before speaking at the Chrysler Transmission Plant.

White House Photo

The Obamas embrace the Bidens moments after the television networks called the election in their favour, while watching election returns at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park in Chicago.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama fist-bumps Biden, as senior adviser Valerie Jarrett looks on, before a meeting in the Oval Office on September 16, 2010.

White House Photo

Obama, Biden, and the first lady talk in the Blue Room of the White House before hosting a reception in honour of Jewish American Heritage Month on May 27, 2010.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden participate in a 'Let's Move!' video taping on the Colonnade of the White House.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama laughs with Biden and senior adviser David Plouffe in the Outer Oval Office on April 26, 2012.

White House Photo

Obama listens to Biden in the Oval Office.

White House Photo

Obama and Biden wait in the Green Room of the White House.

White House Photo

Obama adjusts Biden's American-flag pin as they wait in the Oval Office with Jeh Johnson before announcing Johnson as the nominee for secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security on October 18, 2013.

White House Photo

Obama and Biden wait to be introduced before the Fatherhood Town Hall at the White House on June 19, 2009.

White House/Pete Souza

Obama and Biden speak in the hallway outside the Oval Office following a meeting on November 26, 2012.

White House Photo

