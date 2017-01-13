38 pictures of the incredible bromance between US president Obama and vice president Biden

On August 23, 2008, then senator Barack Obama introduced senator Joseph R. Biden Jr. as his running mate for the 2008 presidential election.

On Election Day, more than 69.4 million Americans voted for Obama to become the 44th president of the US — and the first African-American to hold the position.

It’s been more than eight years since. And on Obama’s last birthday in office, Biden delivered him a birthday message that called Obama a “best friend forever”.

As their time in office nears a close, here are 44 images of their time as America’s president and vice president:

