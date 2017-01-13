38 pictures of the incredible bromance between US president Obama and vice president Biden

On August 23, 2008, then senator Barack Obama introduced senator Joseph R. Biden Jr. as his running mate for the 2008 presidential election.
On Election Day, more than 69.4 million Americans voted for Obama to become the 44th president of the US — and the first African-American to hold the position.
It’s been more than eight years since. And on Obama’s last birthday in office, Biden delivered him a birthday message that called Obama a “best friend forever”.
As their time in office nears a close, here are 44 images of their time as America’s president and vice president:
Obama and Biden walk to the motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House for departure en route to the US Capitol for a St. Patrick's Day lunch.
Obama, with Biden, conducts a conference call with Rob Nabors, deputy chief of staff for policy, and senate majority leader Harry Reid to discuss the federal-government shutdown and debt ceiling.
White House/Pete Souza
White House/Pete Souza
Obama hugs Biden after delivering the eulogy in honour of Biden's son, former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden.
White House Photo
White House/Pete Souza
The Obamas joke with the Bidens in the Blue Room of the White House before the National Governors Association Dinner.
Obama and Biden wait for their lunch during an unannounced visit to Ray's Hell Burger in Arlington, Virginia.
White House/Pete Souza
Obama and Biden participate in a 'Let's Move!' video taping on the Colonnade of the White House on February 21, 2014.
White House/Pete Souza
White House/Pete Souza
Obama, Biden, and Claire Duncan, daughter of then education secretary Arne Duncan, watch a tennis match at Camp David, Maryland, on October 3, 2010.
White House/Pete Souza
Biden arrives for a meeting with Obama, then secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and then national security adviser Tom Donilon in the Oval Office on July 18, 2012.
White House/Pete Souza
Obama and Biden shake hands in the Oval Office following a phone call with house speaker John Boehner securing a bipartisan deal to reduce the nation's deficit and avoid default.
Obama walks across the tarmac with vice president Joe Biden before departing from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
White House/Pete Souza
Obama jokes with Biden backstage before the STOCK Act signing event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium on April 4, 2012.
White House/Pete Souza
Obama and Biden react during a lighter moment at the daily economic briefing in the Oval Office on July 30, 2009.
White House/Pete Souza
Obama and Biden high-five after watching Sasha Obama and Maisy Biden, the vice president's granddaughter, play in a basketball game in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on February 27, 2010.
White House/Pete Souza
Obama and Biden walk back to the Oval Office after putting on the White House putting green on April 24, 2009.
White House/Pete Souza
The Obamas embrace the Bidens moments after the television networks called the election in their favour, while watching election returns at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park in Chicago.
White House/Pete Souza
Obama fist-bumps Biden, as senior adviser Valerie Jarrett looks on, before a meeting in the Oval Office on September 16, 2010.
Obama, Biden, and the first lady talk in the Blue Room of the White House before hosting a reception in honour of Jewish American Heritage Month on May 27, 2010.
White House/Pete Souza
White House/Pete Souza
Obama laughs with Biden and senior adviser David Plouffe in the Outer Oval Office on April 26, 2012.
Obama adjusts Biden's American-flag pin as they wait in the Oval Office with Jeh Johnson before announcing Johnson as the nominee for secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security on October 18, 2013.
Obama and Biden wait to be introduced before the Fatherhood Town Hall at the White House on June 19, 2009.
White House/Pete Souza
