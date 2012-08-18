This Photo Proves Conservatives Are Wrong About Joe Biden

It has been a pretty rocky week for Joe Biden. The Vice President has been skewered by conservatives over his gaffe-filled trip to Virginia, sparking fresh media speculation that President Obama might be reconsidering whether to switch out Biden for Hillary Clinton on the 2012 ticket.



Perhaps in an effort to quash the rumours, the White House posted this photo today, from the President’s meeting with Biden and Clinton in the Oval Office Thursday:

Photo: White House

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.