Germans Love Obama Even More Than They Hated Bush

President Barack Obama spoke in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday at the Brandenburg Gate, where he called for a global reduction in nuclear arms and a “move beyond Cold War nuclear postures.”



Obama remains extremely popular in Germany, dating all the way back to his 2008 campaign speech in Berlin. The simple change in leadership from President George W. Bush to Obama has astronomically swung Germans’ views of confidence in the U.S.’s foreign affairs.

Here’s a chart from the Pew Research centre that outlines the 180-degree turn:

Pew Research CenterDespite his lingering popularity in the country, Obama faced increased scrutiny on Wednesday over programs and policies that made Bush so unpopular with Germans.

At a joint press conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Obama faced questions over the National Security Agency’s surveillance programs, his failure to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay, and the U.S.’s policy on drone strikes.

