Obama bemoans his NCAA bracket: "It's over"

ESPN President Barack Obama isn’t quite so confident about his NCAA predictions.

President Barack Obama has given up on March Madness.

“It’s over, it’s over,” Obama said dryly on Monday, when a 14-year-old wished the president success on his NCAA bracket at the White House Science Fair.

Sahil Doshi, a high school freshman, told Obama “good luck on your bracket,” as the teen exhibited a science project to Obama.

Obama’s bracket was dealt a crushing blow this weekend when Villanova suffered a surprising loss to NC State.

The president had predicted Villanova would make it all the way to the final game but put the University of Kentucky as the winner of the NCAA championship title.

So far, Kentucky is still in the running.

Here’s a look at the dismal state of Obama’s bracket.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.