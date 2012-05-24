What Obama's Embarrassing Primary Performance Means For the Campaign

In West Virginia, Arkansas, and Kentucky, president Obama has given up over 40 per cent of the vote to a an imprisoned felon, an unknown Democrat, and “Uncommitted” respectively.



While none of these results actually hurt the president, they are a troubling sign for his campaign that anti-Obama voters are motivated to get out to the polls.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• All The President’s Men Are criticising Obama And His Campaign

• What The Cory Booker ‘Meet The Press’ Incident Means For Obama

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.