What Obama's Embarrassing Primary Performance Means For the Campaign

Michael Brendan Dougherty

In West Virginia, Arkansas, and Kentucky, president Obama has given up over 40 per cent of the vote to a an imprisoned felon, an unknown Democrat, and “Uncommitted” respectively. 

While none of these results actually hurt the president, they are a troubling sign for his campaign that anti-Obama voters are motivated to get out to the polls.

 

Produced by Daniel Goodman

