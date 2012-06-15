Obama Beats McCain to the BUD Pander Card: Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Should Stay American

Since InBev offered to buy Anheuser-Busch (BUD) for $46.3 billion, a lot of flag-waving and patriotic rhetoric has emerged in the name of keeping Budweiser an American beer. Missouri politicians like Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Gov. Matt Blunt have both said their home-state brewer should remain American-owned.



A big question on our minds was which Presidential candidate, McCain or Obama, would join the pandering first.

Checkmate, Obama:

Barack Obama, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said it would be a “shame” if a foreign company purchases Anheuser-Busch Cos….

“I think we should be able to find an American company that is interested in purchasing Anheuser-Busch if in fact Anheuser- Busch feels that it’s necessary to sell,” said Obama, 46, an Illinois senator.

Obama at least said America shouldn’t pass a law preventing the sale (phew!). Others can parse out the silliness of the statement above, but personally we thought McCain might take up this issue.

Setting aside the free market issues, McCain is married to Cindy McCain, who chairs one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the nation. Plus, Republicans are better than Democrats at playing the “patriotism” card

See Also:

See Full BUD-InBev Coverage and Analysis

St. Louisans Can’t Seriously Object to Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Sale, Can They? They’re Going To Make Billions (BUD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.