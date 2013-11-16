Obama Releases A Heartwarming Vine Congratulating Batkid On Saving Gotham

America has been touched and captivated by the story of “Batkid” — a 5-year-old named Miles who is battling Leukemia and has been fighting crime in a transformed San Francisco, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

His story has reached all the way up to President Barack Obama. The White House released a short Vine message from Obama late Friday afternoon.

“Way to go, Miles! Way to save Gotham!” Obama says:

