Obama Had A Dreadful Basketball Performance At Today's Easter Egg Roll

It was nearly two years ago when President Barack Obama chided Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo for his poor shooting abilities. On Monday at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll, Obama had a performance that rivaled any of Rondo’s worst.



According to a White House pool report, Obama shot a dreadful 2 of 22 from the field. At one point, he received the ultimate diss from a young child who he was playing with.

From the pool report:

POTUS stepped to free throw line and kids were asked to stand on opposite sides, depending on whether they think he would sink it. Most kids moved in one direction, but one boy went to the “miss” side.

“Oh, man,” a stunned POTUS said, hands on hips. The boy didn’t budge. And three others joined.

In sharp form, POTUS released the ball. It bounced off the rim and circled it — miss.

“Come on. Come on. Did you see that?” Obama said.

It got worse.

A little while later, after playing tennis, Obama started to take shots amid the kids and pros.

Miss. Miss. Off the rim. Miss. Miss. Off the rim. Airball.

He moved closer to the net.

But time and again, he missed. Of 22 shots POTUS took, he made two. (22 was general consensus of poolers)

At one point, POTUS handed a ball to a boy and asked for help. The boy made the layup.

“He couldn’t make one. I had to help him out,” said Kahron Campbell, 10, of Landover, MD.

Brutal.

