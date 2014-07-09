Someone In Denver Asked President Obama If He Wanted To Smoke Weed

In between drinking some beer, playing pool with Colorado’s governor and meeting some guy wearing a horse head mask, President Obama visited a bar in Denver and got asked an unusual question.

“You want to hit this?” someone asked the president, apparently referring to marijuana, which the state recently legalized. Obama just laughed it off.

Here’s video from Instagram user manton89, who captioned it with “Asked him if he wanted a hit of pot…he laughed!”

In his memoir “Dreams From My Father,” Obama admitted to smoking weed and “maybe a little blow” in his youth. “I don’t think it is more dangerous than alcohol,” Obama said of marijuana, earlier this year.

Then of course, there was this:





Spotted along Obama motorcade route in Denver: Bearded dude holding “Free weed 4 Obama” sign

— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 9, 2014

In Denver, presidential motorcade passed pot retailer with sign: “Free Weed for Obama.” For the record, the limo did NOT stop.

— PETER MAER (@petermaercbs) July 9, 2014

While his visit to Colorado seemed rather friendly and welcoming, the president heads to Texas on Wednesday to meet with Gov. Rick Perry. The Republican governor has been critical of Obama’s handling of the growing number of unaccompanied children crossing the border into his state.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.