Democrats Have Had An Amazing Night In A State That Was Shifting Red Just 5 Months Ago

Both President Barack Obama and Democratic Senate candidate Tammy Baldwin won decisive victories in Wisconsin tonight, with both races called less than an hour after the polls first closed.The results were significant, as Republicans were counting on recent GOP momentum in the state to try to capture a couple of upset victories. They were not exactly surprising, as the polls had favoured both Democratic candidates heading into the night.



The outcome in the presidential race comes as a blow to the GOP, who believed Mitt Romney could pull off an upset, in light of Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decisive win in the June recall election and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s presence on the Republican ticket.

Neither, however, proved to be enough to turn Romney’s fortunes in the Badger State.

With the Wisconsin loss, Romney and Ryan lost all three of their “home” states — Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Michigan.

The Baldwin victory, meanwhile, will likely help keep the Senate in the hands of Democrats, given the parties strong performance in other races across the country.

