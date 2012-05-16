A CNN Host Flipped Out On The Obama Campaign Over Its Bain Capital Ad

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s CNN host Ashley Banfield, flipping out at Obama 2012 press secretary Ben LaBolt over the campaign’s much-discussed ad hitting Mitt Romney’s Bain Capital.

Banfield opened the interview by saying she wanted to “take [LaBolt] to task.”

“I want to take you to task on this one. Because it was real heart-wrenching to listen to those steelworkers in your ad that was ripping Mitt Romney for being at the helm of Bain, when in fact he wasn’t at the helm when that company went bankrupt. So was that fair, or was that dirty?”

LaBolt responded by saying that Romney was still the owner of Bain after he left to help with the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

“He was there when they loaded the company up with debt, put it on a path to bankruptcy. And ultimately, 750 workers lost their jobs. They lost their healthcare. They lost their full pensions.”

Banfield continued her assault, bringing up a Washington Post fact-check that gave Obama “one Pinocchio.” She called it a “big fat lie.”

After some more heated discussion, she ended the segment with this: “Keep it clean out there, for heaven’s sake. We hate that crap on our television. Be nice to each other. Pump your own guy up, don’t tear the other guy down. It’s nicer for the Americans.”

(Video via BuzzFeed)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.