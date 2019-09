White House tourists got a visit from Barack and Michelle Obama yesterday.



And when one handed Michelle her baby, the tot started to freak out.

But when Michelle passed her to the commander-in-chief, she settled immediately — to the delight of the crowd (and that of the smug president).

Video below.



