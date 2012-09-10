Obama Outraised Mitt Romney For The First Time Since April

Photo: Getty

The Obama campaign announced early Monday that it had raised approximately $114 million in August, beating the Romney campaign’s total ($111.6 million) for the first time since April. Despite the first monthly advantage in a while, however, the Romney campaign still likely goes into the final two months of the campaign with more cash to spend. The campaign said it had $168.5 million cash on hand with its combined committees after August.



The Obama campaign did not specify, but it had only $123.7 million on hand after July. Obama digital director Teddy Goff also tweeted that the “Romney cash advantage from May-July means they can continue to outspend us even as we close the gap.”

Here are the Romney stats:

94.11 per cent Of All Donations Received In August Were $250 Or Less

$34.6 Million Raised By Donations Under $250 In August

822,223 Donations Received Under $250 In August

The Obama campaign, meanwhile, said that 97.77 per cent of donations were $250 or less. It’s the first month this election cycle that had a month surpassing $100 million. The campaign also announced a huge amount of first-time donors who had never given to the campaign before — either this year or in the 2008 election cycle.

