The Dog Scandals Rocking The Election: Obama Ate Dog Meat, Romney Tortured His Pet

The dogged campaign struggle between President Obama and Mitt Romney has descended to actual dog-based political attacks by both camps.



For years, Romney has been struggling with a story about the time he put his dog Seamus on the roof of his car during a long vacation drive. The Obama campaign has used the story to make pointed attacks on Romney.

But the Republicans will not be outdone! They have found a way to attack President Obama on his dog record as well.

As if there couldn’t be anything more important for these campaigns to debate, the focus has come on the way these men interacted with dogs 30 years ago.

Watch the video to see how the Obama and Romney campaigns are helping to bring political discourse to new lows.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

