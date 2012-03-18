These People Had A Crazier St. Patrick's Day Than You Did

President Obama decided to drop by an Irish pub in DC today almost unannounced (according to POLITICO, the bar owner got 10 minutes warning).



Let’s just say, the folks who happened to be partying there had a wilder day than you did.

President Barack Obama greets the crowd at the Dubliner, an Irish pub in Washington, D.C., on St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17, 2012.(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Photo: The White House

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.