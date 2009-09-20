Obama Asks New York's Governor David Paterson To Withdraw From Race

The New York Times is reporting that Barack Obama has asked New York Governor David Paterson to withdraw from the state’s race for governor.



The administration fears Paterson’s weak political standing could drag the Democratic party down in New York. Rudy Giuliani is talking about a run for governor. The Obama camp is worried Giuliani will thrash the wildly unpopular, and seemingly inept, Paterson, invigorating Republicans.

If Paterson were to step down it would clear the way for Attorney General Andrew Cuomo to run for governor. Cuomo has been on the fence about challenging Paterson. With Cuomo building a name for himself in the financial crisis, he could prove a greater challenge to someone like Giuliani.

Paterson is resisting the President’s request thus far.

