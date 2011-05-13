Obama Asks Congress To Let FBI Chief Robert Mueller Stay On Board For Two More Years

Photo: cvrcak1 via Flikr

President Barack Obama will ask Congress to extend FBI Director Robert Mueller’s 10-year term, the White House announced today.Mueller’s term, which began the week before the 9/11 attacks, is set to end Sept. 4. Obama wants Congress to approve a two-year extension to his tenure. The term limits have been mandated by law since J. Edgar Hoover died after holding the position for nearly half a century.



In a statement Thursday, Obama said Mueller has “set the gold standard for leading the bureau.” He cited ongoing threats and leadership shakeups at the Pentagon and the CIA as his primary reasons for wanting the FBI chief to stay on.

“I believe continuity and stability at the FBI is critical at this time,” Obama said.

Mueller was reportedly surprised by today’s news. The FBI chief had not been aware that the president wanted him to stay on, according to the National Journal.

