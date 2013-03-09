Obama's Approval Rating Has Plummeted Below 50 per cent For The First Time In 4 Months

With the release of a new Quinnipiac poll on Thursday, President Barack Obama’s approval rating has fallen below 50 per cent in the Real Clear Politics average for the first time since November.



The Quinnipiac poll put Obama’s approval rating at a dismal 45 per cent, compared to a disapproval rating of 46 per cent. That’s only the second poll since September that has shown Obama’s approval rating has been lower than his disapproval rating.

The new poll follows a trend that has been developing over the past few weeks. Last weekend, Obama’s approval rating in Gallup’s three-day rolling average fell to just 46 per cent. It stands at 47 per cent now. In a Fox News poll released last week, Obama’s approval rating fell to 46 per cent.

Obama’s approval rating in the Real Clear Politics average now stands at 48.3 per cent. Here’s a look at how his approval rating surged after his re-election and how it’s been tightening over the past few weeks:

Photo: Real Clear Politics

For Obama, the good news is that voters continue to prefer his policies on several key issues. According to the Quinnipiac poll, voters say they trust Obama on handling the economy, immigration, and health care.

Meanwhile, only 20 per cent approve of the job Congressional Republicans are doing.

