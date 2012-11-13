Obama's Approval Rating Soars To Its Highest Point In More Than Three Years

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama’s approval rating in Rasmussen’s daily poll today hit 54%, its highest point in more than three years in the firm’s daily tracking.The high mark comes in the aftermath of Obama’s re-election last week. It’s Obama’s best approval rating since July 1, 2009, after which the rating began steadily declining. Rasmussen also found that 47% of unaffiliated voters now approve of the president.



During the presidential campaign, Obama hit the same 54% mark in Gallup’s rolling three-day average.

Obama has climbed a significant 10 points since just June, when a still-battered and bruised economy left the incumbent on the ropes against Republican challenger Mitt Romney. Obama’s approval waffled around the “safe” 50% level for the last month of the campaign before finally reaching the mark steadily during the last week.

How one polling firm nailed the election, state-by-state >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.