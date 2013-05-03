Obama's Approval Rating Has Plunged To Its Worst Mark In Nine Months

APPresident Barack Obama’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest point since August, according to Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll.



The poll finds that just 45 per cent approve of Obama’s job in office, which is the lowest it’s been since last August 4, amid the 2012 presidential campaign. Meanwhile, 53 per cent said they disapprove of Obama.

The new low mark comes as other polls have had similar findings, especially on key issues that will dominate Capitol Hill over the next few months. According to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, Obama’s approval rating on the economy, immigration, and gun policy were all significantly underwater.

The Quinnipiac poll also found that on two of the issues — the economy and guns — respondents said they trusted Congressional Republicans to handle the issue more than Congressional Democrats. On immigration, Democrats narrowly hold a 39-38 edge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.