Obama's Approval Rating Is Falling All Over The Place

In three separate polls, President Barack Obama’s approval rating has plunged to its lowest point in at least a year, as he is set to embark on a national tour to give speeches on the economy.



In a new McClatchy-Marist poll, Obama’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest point in nearly two years at 41%. A new ABC News-Washington Post poll showed his approval rating slipping below 50% for the first time since last September. And a Public Policy Polling survey set to be released later Tuesday promises his lowest numbers since his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate last October.

Both of the polls released show his approval ratings to be much higher than those of Congress, collectively. In the Real Clear Politics average of polling, Obama’s approval sits at 45.7% in an average of six polls. Here’s a look at how his numbers have shifted since re-election:

In the McClatchy-Marist poll, Obama’s approval rating sunk to its lowest point since September 2011 — right after a bruising fight over raising the nation’s debt ceiling. That’s a debate that is coming up again soon.

For Obama, the only solace in the polls is that going into the important budget debates — and amid the continuing fight over immigration reform — Obama’s approval rating sits much higher than that of Congressional Republicans. In the McClatchy-Marist poll, their approval rating sits at a dreadful 22%. And in the WaPo-ABC survey, many more would blame Republicans than Obama if an immigration deal doesn’t get done.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.