Obama's Approval Rating Soars To Its Highest Point In Three Years In A New Poll

President Barack Obama’s approval rating reached its highest point in more than three years in a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday, part of a sweeping post-election bump for the newly re-elected president.The poll, which also contained some revealing measures relating to the fiscal cliff, found that Obama’s 53 per cent approval rating is at its highest point since it hit 57 per cent on July 2, 2009. Only 40 per cent disapprove, the lowest since the aftermath of the killing of Osama bin Laden in May 2011.



“Nothing like winning an election to boost your job approval. President Barack Obama hasn’t had a score this good since his 52-40 per cent approval rating May 5, 2011, right after the death of Osama bin Laden,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute, in a statement.

It’s part of an overall robust bump for the president since winning re-election early last month. In Gallup’s daily tracking poll, Obama’s approval rating has soared to highs of 53 per cent, as well. In Rasmussen, it’s even higher — it has sat at 56 per cent for three of the past four days.

Obama’s improved approval rating goes along with the vast majority of people that favour a key element of his plan to avert the fiscal cliff. By a wide 65-31 margin, voters said they favoured raising taxes on incomes above $250,000.

