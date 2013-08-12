Obama's Approval Rating Has Plunged To Near All-Time Lows

President Barack Obama’s approval rating has plunged to its lowest level in more than a year and a half, according to the Gallup daily tracking survey on Saturday.

Obama’s approval rating fell to just 41%, its lowest point since Dec. 26-28, 2011. It has dropped as low as 38% in the first term of his presidency. Meanwhile, Obama’s disapproval rating was up to 50%. Overall, it was a 7-point swing from the previous day.

In the Real Clear Politics average of nine recent polls, Obama’s approval rating languishes at a putrid 43.3% seven months into his second term. His average disapproval rating is 51.1%, for a net negative of 7.7.

Here’s a look at how much his approval rating has swung after highs in late December and early January:

The dismal approval ratings for both Obama and Congressional Republicans — whose popularity was at an all-time low three months ago — don’t give either side an overwhelming advantage in upcoming debates.

This fall will provide continued battles on immigration and expected fights on a continuing resolution to fund the government past Sept. 30 and raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.