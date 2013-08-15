Obama's Approval Ratings On The Economy Have Gotten Really Brutal

President Barack Obama’s approval ratings on handling the nation’s economy have plunged in the past two months, as he and Republicans in Congress prepare to enter a series of fall budget battles this fall.

According to a Gallup survey released Thursday morning, just 35% of survey respondents approve of how Obama is handling the economy, while 62% disapprove.

That’s down 7 points from June, and it mirrors an overall slump in his approval ratings seven months into his second term. It’s also the lowest number Gallup has found since November 2011 — when the approval-to-disapproval split was 30-67.

Overall, this is the third-lowest economic approval score Gallup has measured for Obama during his presidency.

It harkens back to the aftermath of the first debate over raising the nation’s debt ceiling — something that might repeat itself this fall.

There will also be a confrontation over passing a continuing resolution, which will need to be passed by Sept. 30 to keep the government funded. Some conservative Republicans are threatening a government shutdown unless certain parts of the Affordable Care Act are defunded in the bill. Congressional Democrats are also hoping to roll back sequestration-level funding in certain areas.

The dismal approval ratings for both Obama and Congressional Republicans — whose popularity was at an all-time low three months ago — don’t give either side an overwhelming advantage in upcoming debates.

Last weekend in Gallup, Obama’s overall approval rating fell to just 41%, its lowest point since Dec. 26-28, 2011. It now stands at 44%.

Here’s a look at Obama’s approval rating on the economy over time, via Gallup:

