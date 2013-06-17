Obama's Approval Rating Plummets, And Among Young People The Drop Is Stunning

A new CNN poll provides the sharpest evidence yet that a month of scandals (IRS, Benghazi, AP, leaks, etc.) is taking its toll on President Obama’s approval rating.



A full breakdown of the poll can be downloaded here (.pdf) but the key datapoints are as follows:

General job approval is down from 53% in May to 45% now.

Approval on the economy is down 2 points, to 42%.

On foreign affairs, Obama has fallen 5 points to 44%.

On illegal immigration, Obama’s disapproval is up to 56%.

49% of respondents say Obama is honest/trustworthy, a big drop from 58% in the last reading.

Among those aged under 30, Obama has seen a 17% (!) drop in approval.

