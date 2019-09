Per the latest Gallup daily tracking poll, Obama’s approval rating continues to collapse.

He’s now at 40% approval and 53% disapproval.

The latest time he was lower than this was… summer 2011, right after that debt ceiling fight when the economy was much worse.

