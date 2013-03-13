And Now Another Poll Shows That Obama's Approval Is Going Down

It’s pretty clear that Obama’s post-election high is waning.



A new Wapo-ABC poll confirms some other polls which show The president’s approval is on the decline, a fact that won’t help him in fights with the GOP.

The first two questions concerning the poll relate directly to him. The first is general approval. The second is approval on handling the economy.

Both show a few point dip in approval and a jump in disapproval from when the poll was last conducted in January.

Photo: WaPo-ABC

Photo: WaPo-ABC

Importantly, a majority still feel that at least for them personally, the economy has begun to recover.

Photo: WaPo-ABC

Check out the full poll here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.