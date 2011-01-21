Wow, If You Doubted That Obama Was Going Corporate, Look Who's Replacing Volcker

That’s right, it’s him —- >



The GE CEO has been tapped to replace Paul Volcker as head of Obama’s recovery panel.

In a Washington Post op-ed, he writes his “blueprint for keeping America competitive.”

It comes down to three areas:

Manufacturing & Exports

Free trade

Innovation

Details are incredibly scarce, but then it doesn’t really matter. Just the symbolism of the GE CEO replacing the man who gave us the Volcker rule couldn’t be more crystal clear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.