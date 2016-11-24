Obama apologizes to crying child for unbearable dad jokes during his last turkey pardoning

President Obama took part in his final turkey pardoning on Wednesday, “pardoning” turkeys “Tater” and “Tot” from the Thanksgiving table.

Obama used the opportunity to thank the American people for their faith in him during his eight years in office, to remind the American people that “we have a lot more in common than divides us,” and to make some pretty unbearable dad jokes.

“I want to take a moment to recognise the brave turkeys who weren’t so lucky. Who didn’t get to ride the gravy train to freedom, who met their fate with courage and sacrifice, and proved that they weren’t chicken,” said Obama.

And with that, a child in attendance erupted into a loud, tearful shriek.

“Ah, it’s not that bad now, c’mon,” joked Obama.

Watch video of the incident below:

A child cries after Obama’s turkey dad-joke. Obama: “Ah, it’s not that bad now, c’mon.” #WHTurkeyPardon https://t.co/0xcDsAKZHx — CNN (@CNN) November 23, 2016

