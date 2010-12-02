Can We Now Agree That Obama Is The Best President On The Deficit EVER?

Photo: Flickr

Deficit hawks have it out for Obama because the debt has exploded higher under his watch.But actually Obama is the best President on the debt America has ever had. Remember, the deficit commission was his idea. Lots and lots of politicians have talked about doing something about the deficit for ages. But those conversations have never gotten anywhere. They certainly never resulted in anything nearly as detailed and as advanced as the report that was put out this morning.



Seriously, even if nothing happens with the recommendations, the discussion has clearly been taken to a new level in terms of ideas, costs, and benefits to various deficit-addressing ideas. This was a crucial step in the deficit process, and it took Obama to get us there.

Well done.

Now click here to see why the effort is doomed to failure >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.