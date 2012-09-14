Women's Wear Daily Grades Obama And Romney's Personal Styles

With the election approaching, fashion industry trade pub Women’s Wear Daily has revealed which candidate wins at fashion.



Turns out, it’s a total deadlock.

The style publication gave both Obama and Romney a “B” for personal style.

Here’s what the paper had to say about Republican candidate Romney’s style:

His movie star hair never fails him. He’s still battling what to do with his sleeves when he’s not wearing a jacket. Roll ’em.

The publication also complimented Romney for his colour choices of light blue and darker blue. His orthopedic shoes, however, are “unacceptable.”

They weren’t as complimentary of President Obama’s hair, saying that it looks “painted-on” and he should let it grow on top.

They suggested that Obama wear v-neck undershirts instead of wifebeaters. They also said that while his pants fit around his “basketball-toned thighs,” he should consider getting them tailored at the bottom.

Ultimately, Obama’s good grade was won by his “beautiful shoes.”

