President Obama And Daughter Malia Go On A Leisurely Bike Ride

U.S. President Barack Obama and his family went for a bike ride on the trails of Martha’s Vineyard on Friday.
First Lady, Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha were in the lead, while the President and older daughter Malia were trailing.
Watch below President Obama and Malia ride past a group of reporters covering the First Family vacation on the Massachusetts resort island.
Produced by Reuters
