Obama And Hollande Couldn't Resist Making Terrible 'Cheeseburger' Jokes When They Met Today

Photo: Getty / Brendan Hoffman

It seems like there’s nothing like a meeting between two world leaders to bring out some corny jokes.The Washington Post reports from today’s meeting between French President Francois Hollande and Obama:



Another lighter moment came later in the Oval Office with Hollande, in which Obama joked about whether Hollande had studied fast food in anticipation of his trip to Chicago. Hollande said he would “say nothing against cheeseburgers,” and Obama responded that cheeseburgers go very well with French fries.

We guess Hollande’s comments were a reference to Sarkozy’s famous love of “burgers, Madonna, and Miami Vice”.

