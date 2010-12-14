Obama-Clinton Presser Was 'Just Like If Paul And John Had Left The Dakota To Go Play On SNL'

Apparently not everyone thinks Friday’s Obama-Clinton presser debacle was a bad thing.



The crew on Morning Joe today concluded it might be the best decision Obama has ever made.

Mika Brzezinski thought “it was so good” and “so smart politically” and that it showed that “Obama was man enough to know this would be good for him.”

One suspects Mika might be on her own when it comes to concluding Friday’s presser was an affirmation of Obama being “man enough.” But Joe Scarborough did her one better.

After lamenting the fact Obama is has been a “slow, slow learner” politically Scarborough described the presser thusly:

Not to make too many Beatle analogies. This is Paul and John sitting in the Dakota watching Saturday Night Live and going downstairs trying to get a cab cause they wanted to play. Except this time they actually went out and played.

Yes. Exactly like that. One might add that this sort of glee over Clinton’s lengthy appearance behind the press room podium is probably almost as worrisome for Obama as the cries he handed over the presidency to Clinton on Friday. Vid below. Beatles comment at two minute mark.





