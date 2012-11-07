Harvard Law Tweeted These Yearbook Photos Of Obama And Romney

While Mitt Romney likes to portray himself as a business man, he actually got a joint degree in law and business from Harvard University. Barack Obama got his law degree there, too.



capitalising on the election excitement, Harvard tweeted this picture of the candidates side-by-side in their yearbook photos. Who looks more presidential?

Obama and Romney’s Harvard Law yearbook pictures.

Photo: Harvard Law

