Obama: America Is “Stressed Out”

Photo: WSB-TV

President Barack Obama said America is a “stress out” nation In an interview with a Atlanta local television Thursday.Asked by WSB-TV reporter Scott MacFarlane whether he walked out of the talks to raise the debt limit and lower the debt ceiling Wednesday as alleged by House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA), Obama said he did not.



“No. At the end of the meeting, what I said to the group was what the American people feel. ‘We have a responsibility to do the right thing. We shouldn’t be partisan, we should solve problems,'” Obama said.

The interview is one of a series Obama is doing with local television news outlets to speak directly to the American people about the debt limit and the economy.

Watch the video of the interview below:



