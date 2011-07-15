Obama: America Is “Stressed Out”

Photo: WSB-TV
President Barack Obama said America is a “stress out” nation In an interview with a Atlanta local television Thursday.Asked by WSB-TV reporter Scott MacFarlane whether he walked out of the talks to raise the debt limit and lower the debt ceiling Wednesday as alleged by House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA), Obama said he did not.
“No. At the end of the meeting, what I said to the group was what the American people feel. ‘We have a responsibility to do the right thing. We shouldn’t be partisan, we should solve problems,'” Obama said.
The interview is one of a series Obama is doing with local television news outlets to speak directly to the American people about the debt limit and the economy.
Watch the video of the interview below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.