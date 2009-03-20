Obama Already Inked Deal To Write Post-Presidency Book

President Obama inked a deal just weeks before his inauguration to write a new nonfiction book for longtime publisher Crown Publishing Group after he leaves the White House. (Apparently he thinks he’ll have something to write about.)



In the deal, he also got a $500,000 advance for an abridged version of his book Dreams From My Father aimed at middle-school and young-adult readers.

