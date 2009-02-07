Obama: All Spending Is Inherently Stimulative

The porkulus bill seems to be growing less popular by the day, which is probably why Harry Reid is in such a rush to get a vote right now, because a week from now it will be even harder to pull off. But we’ve found precious few defenders of the plan (though politcians keeps claiming that everyone from the left and right supports this — more on that later). Even the Paul Krugman crowd believes that the stimulus bill is way too small.



So how does The President, himself, defend it? Byron York has a snip from a speech he made to fellow Democrats last night:

THE PRESIDENT: Then there’s the argument, well, this is full of pet projects. When was the last time that we saw a bill of this magnitude move out with no earmarks in it? Not one. (Applause.) And when you start asking, well, what is it exactly that is such a problem that you’re seeing, where’s all this waste and spending? Well, you know, you want to replace the federal fleet with hybrid cars. Well, why wouldn’t we want to do that? (Laughter.) That creates jobs for people who make those cars. It saves the federal government energy. It saves the taxpayers energy. (Applause.)

So then you get the argument, well, this is not a stimulus bill, this is a spending bill. What do you think a stimulus is? (Laughter and applause.) That’s the whole point. No, seriously. (Laughter.) That’s the point. (Applause.)

So where’s our hole digging and filling plan to sup up the unemployed?

And does anyone else find the laughter weird?

