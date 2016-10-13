Obama mocks conspiracy theorist Alex Jones by smelling himself, confirming he is not a demon

President Barack Obama mocked conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday over the radio host’s bizarre claim that he and Hillary Clinton are demons who “smell like sulphur.”

“I was reading the other day, there’s a guy on the radio who apparently said me and Hillary are demons, said we smell like sulphur,” Obama said at a Clinton rally in North Carolina.

“Ain’t that something?” the president joked.

Obama then took a sniff of his arm onstage, confirmed he didn’t smell like sulphur, and said: “Now, I mean, come on, people!”

President Obama comments on Trump ally Alex Jones’ report that he and Hillary Clinton are demons https://t.co/fZtEgzV8SY pic.twitter.com/5SkRnGqu2Q

— Media Matters (@mmfa) October 12, 2016

Jones, the publisher of the fringe website InfoWars, went on an unhinged rant on Monday against Clinton.

“She is an abject, psychopathic, demon from Hell that as soon as she gets into power is going to try to destroy the planet!” he exclaimed. “I’m sure of that, and people around her say she’s so dark now, and so evil, and so possessed that they are having nightmares, they’re freaking out.”

Jones continued: “There are dozens of videos and photos of Obama having flies land on him, indoors, at all times of year, and he’ll be next to a hundred people and no one has flies on them. Hillary, reportedly, I mean, I was told by people around her that they think she’s demon-possessed, ok? I’m just going to go ahead and say it, OK?”

“Imagine how bad she smells, man?” he later asked. “I’m told her and Obama, just stink, stink, stink, stink. You can’t wash that evil off, man. Told there’s a rotten smell around Hillary. I’m not kidding, people say, they say — folks, I’ve been told this by high up folks. They say listen, Obama and Hillary both smell like sulphur.”

