Obama Aide: Let's Talk Second Stimulus

It looks like someone didn’t get the internal White House memo about how it was “premature” to start talking about a second stimulus*



Bloomberg: The U.S. should consider drafting a second stimulus package focusing on infrastructure projects because the $787 billion approved in February was “a bit too small,” said Laura Tyson, an adviser to President Barack Obama.

The current plan “will have a positive effect, but the real economy is a sicker patient,” Tyson said in a speech in Singapore today. The package will have a more pronounced impact in the third and fourth quarters, she added, stressing that she was speaking for herself and not the administration.

The comments come, of course, after Joe Biden’s statement about having misread the extent of the recession — a clear setup for a second jolt of stimulus.

*Incidentally, isn’t it scandalous that it’s too early to start talking about a second stimulus? That can’t actually be true. Obama’s aides would in dereliction of duty if they arbitrarily kept silent on this question.

