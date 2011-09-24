Obama Adviser: All Evidence To The Contrary, We're Not Really Campaigning Yet

White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer disputed claims that President Barack Obama has pivoted to reelection mode, telling NBC’s David Gregory that “we are a very long way away from the campaign.”



Interviewed on the “Meet the Press” mid-week feature “PRESS Pass,” Pfeiffer claims there has been no change in Obama’s tone and substance since he announced for the presidency in 2007.

“No see I would dispute that, I don’t think it’s the election phase,” he said. “I think that there’s nothing the President said in his speech to Congress, or when he, on Monday his speech at the White House where he was rolling out his recommendations to the Super Committee on deficits, that is at all different than what he’s been saying all year, or inconsistent with what he’s said in every speech I’ve ever heard him give.”

But Obama’s speeches to tout his jobs plan tell a very different story — one in which a fiery Obama seeks to unify his base against an obstructionist Congress.

Pfeiffer himself admitted as much to The New York Times earlier this week, when he said the White House had turned a corner in its relationship with Congress.

“The popular narrative is that we sought compromise in a quixotic quest for independent votes. We sought out compromise because a failure to get funding of the government last spring and then an extension of the debt ceiling in August would have been very bad for the economy and for the country,” he told the Times. “We were in a position of legislative compromise by necessity. That phase is behind us.”

Obama has pledged to “run against” Congress if they don’t act on his jobs bill, but by just about any measure —from fundraisers to rallies — Obama already is running.

Watch the interview with Pfeiffer below:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.