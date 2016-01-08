The Obama administration wants social-media companies to help foster anti-ISIS content by users

Evy Mages/Getty Images James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence

White House officials want to work with internet companies to figure out ways to promote more user generated content on social media that counters the messages posted by supporters of ISIS and other militant groups.

Top officials from the Obama administration will meet with representatives from many of the top internet companies on Friday, including Facebook, Twitter, and Google. Sources said all three of the internet giants were confirmed to attend.

A person familiar with the matter told Business Insider that one item on the agenda is how social-media firms could help others create, publish, and amplify alternative content that would undercut ISIS, also known as the Islamic State and ISIL.

FBI Director James Comey, National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough are set to be among the many government officials attending the meeting, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Social-media services such as Twitter and Telegram have become important outlets for militants to recruit, organise and spread propaganda. In the past, much of the government’s efforts has been focused on preventing militants from using social media, by requesting take-downs of certain posts, and monitoring the activity of certain individuals.

Providing a counterweight to the pro-ISIS messaging on social media could help the government blunt — or at least rebut — some of the propaganda efforts made by the militant group. But it’s not clear what role the social-media services could play in promoting such an effort, or how eager the companies would be to participate.

It was also not clear which members of the internet companies would attend the meeting. The Journal reported that invitations were sent to a dozen top internet companies and their CEOs.

The White House declined to provide immediate comment on the meeting to Business Insider.

