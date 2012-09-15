Obama Administration Asked YouTube To 'Review' Anti-Muslim Video

The Obama administration has confirmed that it asked YouTube to review a notorious anti-Islamic movie that has caused multiple protests across the globe.



Tommy Vietor, spokesman for the National Security Council, told David Nakamura of the Washington Post that the White House has “reached out to YouTube to call the video to their attention and ask them to review whether it violates their terms of use.”

We find it hard to believe, of course, that YouTube wasn’t already aware of the video. As of Friday afternoon, however, the video is still online in the US, thought it has been blocked in other countries.

We reached out to YouTube earlier in the week and they responded with the following statement:

“We work hard to create a community everyone can enjoy and which also enables people to express different opinions. This can be a challenge because what’s OK in one country can be offensive elsewhere. This video–which is widely available on the Web–is clearly within our guidelines and so will stay on YouTube. However, given the very difficult situation in Libya and Egypt we have temporarily restricted access in both countries. Our hearts are with the families of the people murdered in Tuesday’s attack in Libya”.

At a press conference earlier today WH press spokesperson Jay Carney said that an official apology for the video was not an option.

“We cannot and will not squelch freedom of expression in this country,” Carney said, according to Politico.

