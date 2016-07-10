OBAMA: As painful as this week has been, I firmly believe that America is not as divided as some have suggested

Speaking in Poland on Saturday, Obama addressed the recent events in Dallas, as well as the killings of Alton Sterling

and Philando Castile.

“This has been a tough week. First and foremost for the families [of] who’d been killed. But also for the entire American family,” he said.

But “as painful as this week has been, I firmly believe that America is not as divided as some have suggested,” he added.

Obama’s comments come after two black men — Alton Sterling and Philando Castile — were shot and killed by police earlier this week, the latest in a series of similar incidents, as well as the killing of five police officers in a coordinated sniper attack in Dallas on Thursday.

“This is not who we want to be as Americans, and that serves as the basis of us being able to move forward in a constructive and positive way,” he continued.

Obama also noted that Americans can’t let the actions of few define them.

“The demented individual who carried out those attacks in Dallas is no more representative of black Americans than the shooter in Charleston was representative of white Americans, or shooters in Orlando or San Bernadino were representative of Muslim Americans,” he said.

“They don’t speak for us, that’s not who we are,” he continued. “And one of the things that give me who is seeing how the overwhelming majority of Americans have reacted with empathy” in the aftermath of the attacks.

