Barack Obama's Latest Campaign Ad Is His Most Effective Yet

With just two weeks to go until Election Day, President Barack Obama is making his final case to swing state voters in a new ad released this morning, which argues that the country has made progress under his administration and lays out the foundations for his second term plan.



The ad features the president’s own narration over positive images of the economy coming back, before focusing in on Obama speaking directly to the camera about what he wants to accomplish during his second term.

“So read my plan, compare it to Governor Romney’s and decide which is better for you,” he concludes. “It’s an honour to be your President … and I’m asking for your vote … so together, we can keep moving America forward.”

The soft tone is a marked contrast to the sharp attack ads the Obama campaign has been running against Romney for the past several weeks, returning to the positive message that has largely eluded the campaign during the 2012 election cycle.

But it is also worth noting that the site Obama directs voters to, barackobama.com/plans, remains woefully short on details about what the president wants to do in his second term.

The ad is running this week in nine battleground states: Ohio, Florida, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

