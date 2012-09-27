Obama Uses His Most Effective Campaign Tactic In A Huge New Ad Buy

Photo: YouTube/Barack Obama

In a lengthy new television spot, President Barack Obama lays out his pitch to American voters in a direct-to-camera style that has been well-received in the past.In the ad, called “The Table,” Obama summarizes his four-point plan for a second term, hitting on topics of increasing manufacturing and teaching jobs and decreasing the deficit and reliance on foreign oil.



The Obama ad comes one day after a similarly styled pitch from Republican Mitt Romney.

“During the last weeks of this campaign there will be debates, speeches and more ads,” Obama says, beginning the ad. “But if I could sit down with you in your living room or around the kitchen table here’s what I’d say…”

He then simplifies his four-point pitch:

First, we create a million new manufacturing jobs and help businesses double their exports. Give tax breaks to companies that invest in America, not that ship jobs overseas.

Second, we cut our oil imports in half and produce more American-made energy, oil, clean-coal, natural gas, and new resources like wind, solar and bio-fuels—all while doubling the fuel efficiencies of cars and trucks.

Third, we insure that we maintain the best workforce in the world by preparing 100,000 additional maths and science teachers. Training 2 million Americans with the job skills they need at our community colleges. Cutting the growth of tuition in half and expanding student aid so more Americans can afford it.

Fourth, a balanced plan to reduce our deficit by four trillion dollars over the next decade on top of the trillion in spending we’ve already cut, I’d ask the wealthy to pay a little more. And as we end the war in Afghanistan let’s apply half the savings to pay down our debt and use the rest for some nation building right here at home.

The extent of the Obama campaign’s ad buy was unclear, but one featuring Obama himself will likely be heavily promoted through the final weeks of the campaign. “Table” is airing in New Hampshire, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Nevada, and Colorado.

The Romney campaign slammed the ad in a statement this morning, saying the topics are ones Obama has talked about before — and has failed to deliver on.

Here’s the statement from spokeswoman Andrea Saul:

“Four years ago, Barack Obama called it ‘unpatriotic’ to run up debts our children will have to pay. Yet in the time it takes his latest ad to run, our national debt grows by at least another $5 million. With $16 trillion in debt, 23 million Americans struggling for work, and spending out of control, President Obama’s record is clear: we can’t afford another four years that look like the last four years. Mitt Romney will strengthen the middle class, create 12 million new jobs and deliver what President Obama hasn’t – a real recovery.”

Watch the ad here:

