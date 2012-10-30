Here's The Obama Campaign's Response To Romney's Chrysler 'Lie'

President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign released a new ad Monday, responding to Mitt Romney’s “false claim of Jeep outsourcing to China.”



The ad, “Collapse,” will be released in Ohio, a key swing state considered a must-win for both candidates in next week’s election. It comes amid growing criticism over Romney’s recent statements — and a related campaign ad — wrongly suggesting that Chrysler is planning on moving U.S. manufacturing jobs to China.

Watch the new Obama ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now here’s why Romney’s Chrysler whopper is hurting his campaign >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.